Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 845 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.48. 69,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,652. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

