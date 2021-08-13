Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $12.23 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,747 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 153,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -227.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

