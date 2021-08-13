Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.15. The stock had a trading volume of 767,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

