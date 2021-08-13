Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.57. The company has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.