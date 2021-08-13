Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.61. 1,037,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

