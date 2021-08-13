Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

