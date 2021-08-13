Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 782,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 566.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 145,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. 2,316,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

