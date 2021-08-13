Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 15,832,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,110,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

