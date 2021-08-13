Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 10,241 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,234.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. 1,035,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,984. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.