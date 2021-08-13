Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 13,857 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. 1,147,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

