Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 2,460 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Celanese comprises 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,882. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

