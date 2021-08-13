Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 27,250 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 52,159,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,852,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,468,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

