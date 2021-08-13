Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 6,213 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $18,062,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 567,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 720,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

