Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. 1,639,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,077. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

