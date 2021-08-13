Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 3.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $188.43 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.