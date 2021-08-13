STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SNVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised STEP Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

