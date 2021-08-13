STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

STEP traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,896. The stock has a market cap of C$105.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

