Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

VO remained flat at $$244.15 during midday trading on Friday. 384,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

