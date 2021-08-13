STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $218.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

