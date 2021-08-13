Steven Formica Acquires 1,222,270 Shares of Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Stock

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) insider Steven Formica purchased 1,222,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.38 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,348,653.52 ($3,820,466.80).

Steven Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 10th, Steven Formica acquired 354,396 shares of Ragnar Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,302.22 ($11,644.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ragnar Metals Company Profile

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, and base metals projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Tullsta Nickel Project; and Gaddebo Nickel Project in the Bergslagen district of Sweden. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

