Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$26.50

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

