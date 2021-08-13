Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$4.25

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XEBEF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 460,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,728. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.