Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) to “Buy”

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $1.25 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.