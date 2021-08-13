Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLFF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of STLFF stock remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

