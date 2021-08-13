Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0800 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.60 or 0.99927009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00032202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01012257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00365302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.00421687 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075521 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,656,200 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

