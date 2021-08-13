Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 13th (ACQ, AFN, AGFY, AIF, AND, AOI, APR.UN, AQN, AXU, BAM.A)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 13th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$58.50 to C$67.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$40.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$73.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was given a C$16.50 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $3.90 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$1.20 to C$2.20.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.70 to C$2.75.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector peform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$150.00 to C$157.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$219.00 to C$226.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$223.00 to C$216.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$110.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$80.00 to C$97.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.30.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$17.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.25.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $21.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector peform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$48.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$137.00 to C$142.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $19.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$18.50 to C$15.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) was given a C$60.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €390.00 ($458.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

