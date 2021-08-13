Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 13th (AD, ADS, CBK, DEQ, DHER, G1A, G24, HEN3, JET, KBX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 13th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.80 ($36.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €340.00 ($400.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

was given a €360.00 ($423.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.20 ($7.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €26.60 ($31.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.90 ($78.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £105 ($137.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MLP (ETR:MLP) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 470.60 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

