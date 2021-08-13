Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 13th (AD, ADS, CBK, DEQ, DHER, G1A, G24, HEN3, JET, KBX)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 13th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.80 ($36.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €340.00 ($400.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €360.00 ($423.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.20 ($7.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €26.60 ($31.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.90 ($78.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £105 ($137.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MLP (ETR:MLP) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 470.60 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

