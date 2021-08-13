Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPGF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. Stock Spirits Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.