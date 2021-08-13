Stock Spirits Group’s (STCK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

STCK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

LON STCK opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm has a market cap of £766 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.29. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 391.05 ($5.11).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.