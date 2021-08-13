Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,463 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,213% compared to the typical volume of 340 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 328,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 509,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 67.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,992,000 after purchasing an additional 722,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

