Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,463 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,213% compared to the typical volume of 340 put options.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 328,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 509,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 67.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,992,000 after purchasing an additional 722,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
