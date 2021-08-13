Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of OneConnect Financial Technology Put Options (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,612 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,279% compared to the average volume of 320 put options.

Shares of NYSE OCFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 2,510,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after buying an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

