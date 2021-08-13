Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of América Móvil Call Options (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,976 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 440 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,936. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.