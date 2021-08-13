Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 874 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,224% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

