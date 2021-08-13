Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SOC Telemed Call Options (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,729 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the average volume of 121 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of TLMD traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 93,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 242,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SOC Telemed by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after buying an additional 2,868,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

