Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $958.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $71.58.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

