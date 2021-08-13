Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $398.56 million and $54.40 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00887953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00101972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

