Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63.

