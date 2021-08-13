Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Straumann has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768. Straumann has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

