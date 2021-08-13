Streamity Market Capitalization Achieves $521,492.67 (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $521,492.67 and $4.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamity has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

About Streamity

Streamity (STM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Buying and Selling Streamity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.