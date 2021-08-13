Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $34.97. Approximately 26,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 708,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $135,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

