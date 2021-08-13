Sturgeon Ventures LLP Acquires 8,439 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,213,316. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

