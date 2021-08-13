Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $2.16 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.71 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

