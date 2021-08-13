Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $5.86 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation makes up 2.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP owned about 0.08% of Brooks Automation worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. 8,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

