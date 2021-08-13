Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $7.24 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 3.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $716.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $658.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $313.45 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

