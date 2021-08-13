Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 1,176 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $332.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,271. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

