Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 1,650 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $274.91. 454,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.