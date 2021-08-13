SUKU Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.74 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. SUKU has a total market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $451,638.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars.

