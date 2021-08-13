Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 10,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,248,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.02.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

