Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 8,681 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

