Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 8,981 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,168 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

KDP stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

